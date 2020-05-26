Messrs Aloysius Denkabe (Former Chairman, Referees Committee), Joseph Yaw Appiah (Former member, Black Queens Management Committee) and Owuahene Acheampong (Former Member, FA Cup Committee and Black Satellites Management Committee) who were directors of WestHead sent the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to court in 2014 demanding a commission for brokering the $9 million sponsorship deal the national corporation offered the Black Stars as a social corporate responsibility.

However, Ato Ahwoi who was the then board chairman of GNPC denied the involvement of WestHead in the deal and threatened that any claim from the agency for 15% of the sponsorship money would compel GNPC to pull out of it.

When asked whether WestHead Limited approached the GNPC to sponsor the senior national team, Mr. Ahwoi quizzed Ghana News Agency in 2012 “who are they? I have not even heard the name before. We met as an outfit and decided to support the Black Stars as part of our corporate social responsibility.”

“We did not deal with any third party. If they continue to parade any third party, they risk getting nothing from us (GNPC)” he added.

He told GNA Sports “I have already told Kwesi Nyantakyi (Former GFA President) that they risk losing everything if they continue with this claim, which is untrue and he has totally agreed. I will not tolerate that. The next thing you will hear is that I supervised this for a kick-back when indeed our decision to sponsor the team emanated from us and no such third party called WestHead”.

Recently the Kurt E.S Okraku led Ghana Football Association (GFA) disclosed inheriting a debt to the tune of GHC 11 million from the previous administration.

With WestHead still demanding for a commission from the GNPC sponsorship deal in 2012, the GFA debt is in danger of increasing its debt should the agency win the legal battle.