6 times Asamoah Gyan helped society with his projects

He has over the years given back to society in diverse ways from paying school fees, constructing water system, roads to the construction of AstroTurf’s, etc.

Pulse Ghana has compiled six of the projects Asamoah Gyan has undertaken to society after the former Sunderland forward constructed a road in his neigbourhood o make the place motorable especially during raining season.

Unearthing football talents through the Baby-Jet U-16 Tournament

Asamoah Gyan through the Baby Jet U-16 has been keen on identifying talents across the nation through the tournament. Players with prospects are unearthed and groomed.

The organisers of the competition also give exceptional players exposure by handing them the opportunity to train with the academies of top European clubs to be observed.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko 16-year-old sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe who hit the ground running in his debut Ghana Premier is a proud product of the Baby Jet U16 tourney.

Anim Cudjoe at the beginning of the year went for 2 weeks observation at Bayern Munich in the company of his manager Samuel Anim Addo who is also the facilitator of the Baby Jet U16 championship.

Constructed an ultra-modern AstroTurf for Accra Academy

Asamoah Gyan in 2017 constructed an ultra-modern astroturf for his alma mater Accra Academy.

Accra Academy gave the former Ghana striker exposure as a footballer when he played for the school team and led them to win the Milo Championship in Accra.

Gyan in his quest to facilitate the development of footballers and other athletes in his former school promised them an astroturf.

The project which reportedly cost $300,000 consists of artificial turf with an inner perimeter, floodlight, etc.

It is understood the phase 2 of the ultra-modern astroturf is supposed to have a changing room and other facilities to give it a facelift.

A durbar was held in the campus of the Accra Academy Senior High School to mark the commissioning of the project.

The commissioning saw the attendance of old boys of the school and other dignitaries including chiefs and other well-meaning persons in society with ex-President Jerry John Rawlings as the Special Guest for the occasion.

There was also a performance by Ghanaian musician Mzvee to entertain both the students and other persons who came to witness the occasion.

Construction of road

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan in his quest to give back to society is constructing a road at the Weija area where he lives.

Asamoah Gyan lives in a mansion dubbed La Basilica on the Weija, which he reportedly bought for $3 million.

The road that leads to his house is in a deplorable state, but it is yet to be attended to by the government.

This makes the movement to the hilly area by saloon cars especially taxis very difficult and Asamoah Gyan who has heard the plight of the people living in the area has started the construction of the road.

Some of the members in the community who spoke said that the road is not motorable especially during raining season, so the works being carried out by Asamoah Gyan is a big sigh of relief to drivers and other road users.

“As you can see we are here to help the community. As you can see the road has bee very very bad since the past days or so and maybe somebody in the area who feels I can help has to volunteer and help like I normally do. I think this is the third time I am doing this,” Gyan said in a video which was shared on his Twitter handle.

Constructed water system for St. Francis Training College

Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan constructed an ultramodern system for the St. Francis Training College in Volta Region.

The school had been facing challenges with water for decades and thanks to Asamoah Gyan, the problem was solved.

The water system done by the former Liberty Professionals player will relief the educational institution of the financial burden of paying huge money to buy water.

The All-Time Leading Scorer of Ghana did the water project in honour of his late mother, a past student of the St. Francis Training College in Hohoe.

There was a durbar in the Hohoe area where the school is located and Asamoah Gyan was enstooled as chief in recognition for his contribution to development in the area.

Scholarship for girls

Asamoah Gyan through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation assists girl child education.

The foundation helps women who are brilliant but needy in society by giving them scholarships to further their education.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana, the Manager of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation Samuel Anim Addo disclosed that some of the ladies who have benefited from the scholarship scheme instituted by Asamoah are currently doing their degrees, masters and PhDs.

Recently among the beneficiaries of The Asamoah Gyan Foundation is Miss Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng who now holds a Master of Arts in International Relations.

Miss Vida enrolled in Swansea University, London and among the few Africans who graduated with distinction but the only African to graduate with distinction in “MA. International Relations”.

“My Masters award is dedicated to The Asamoah Gyan Foundation for their invaluable support and to join hands with the foundation to boost girl child education. I am much grateful. Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught,” she said

“I am always a student, never a master. I have to keep moving forward to impact on others,” she added.

The Wenchi Water Project

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been described as a true statesman following the commissioning of a Water Pump House Project in Wenchi sponsored by his foundation.

The water facility is one of many other social intervention programs undertaken by the Asamoah Gyan Foundation in Ghana.

The project estimated to cost over $50,000 was commissioned on Saturday by the Municipal Chief Executive of Wenchi Alhaji Hakibu Dauda and the Queen Mother Nana Ntoa Semendua.

The new water house pump project is meant to eliminate the current water-rationing system in Wenchi and its environs.

The facility, originally constructed in the Busia era as one of two main water pumps serving the people of Wenchi had collapsed for over a decade.

The Asamoah Gyan Foundation on the express request of President Asamoah Gyan took over the complete reconstruction of the facility which was commissioned on Saturday.

The Black Stars captain came in for massive praise as he was described as a true statesman for his direct strategic social interventions to alleviate the plight of several deprived communities.

Asamoah Gyan has shown true statesmanship through the construction of this water project to serve the people of Wenchi, even more so that it is one of many other projects being undertaken by the foundation, MCE of Wenchi Alhaji Hakibu Dauda said at the ceremony to commission the project.

He is a good example of who a true citizen of the land should be and we must all come together and support his worthy venture.

The MCE joined by the Wenchi Queen Mother and officials of the Municipality cut the sod to signal the commissioning of the water project amidst a huge cheer of its indigenes accompanied by a 10-minute downpour widely interpreted as showers of blessings.

Wenchi Queen Mother Nana Ntoa Semendua also chipped in her praise for the Al Ain ace for giving life to her people with the construction of the water facility.

I am very proud of Asamoah Gyan and his team for this vital intervention for our community, she said.

Water has been a major problem for this area “ a burden which will be mightily eased with the commissioning of this project.

Asamoah Gyan has always been a trail blazer throughout his life and career as a footballer and has set a new standard with the construction of this project.

I can only ask for God's blessings for him and urge others to emulate this example.

Asamoah Gyan's father, George Gyan Baffour revealed at the durbar to commission the project the inspiration behind the construction of the Pump House facility.

My son Asamoah Gyan was here over ten years ago when he saw people “especially women and children trekking a long-distance carrying buckets and gallons in search of water, he recalled.

He [Asamoah Gyan] asked me the reason why and I told him the community had problems with its water pumps and thus not all areas have water flowing through their taps despite the vast water resource here.

He then told me that one day he will get this town a water pump and over ten years on we see this facility as the fulfilment to his pledge.

Chief Executive Officer of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Samuel Anim Addo urged the committee to take good care of the new facility so it last long enough for them to reap maximum dividends.

"This is your property and therefore take very good care of it so that its benefit will reach generations upon generations," he said.

"Water is one of the thematic areas of our foundation and we are happy to be doing this for the people of Wenchi.

Asamoah Gyan is blessed and he wants to ensure that his blessings are extended to as many people as possible.