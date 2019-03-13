James Kwesi has handed invitation to three players of the Porcupine Warriors namely Felix Annan, Kwame Bonsu and Amos Frimpong as the Black Stars prepare for clash against Kenya on 23rd March, 2019.

Sam Johnson a former player of the Black Stars has hailed the decision for Kwesi Appiah to invite the Asante Kotoko trio to the team

“It is a very good call, it is good we have these three players in the squad,” he spoke to Atinka FM.

“You will agree with me that they have been doing well for Kotoko and so they deserve it.

“This is the time for them to work hard and keep their position in the team so to serve as a motivation for most of the local players."

The Black Stars will host Kenya in Accra on March 23rd before playing Mauritania three days later in an international friendly.