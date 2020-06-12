He has disclosed that Hearts of Oak failed to pay the full amount of his signing on fee from Sunyani based side Bofoakwa United in the 2006/2007 season.

He is the latest player to come out that Hearts of Oak are still owing him an amount from his transfer to the club.

Players like Dong Bortey, Acquah Harrison, AmankwaahMireku, etc have all voiced out that the Phobians are still owing them a certain amount from either their transfer fees or failed promises.

In an interview with Sly Wobete Koke of Bryt FM in Koforidua, he said, “As I speak, Hearts is still owing me, I won’t lie for anything. Truth to be told, they owe me an amount of GHC4, 000. When I joined the club, the signing own fee was GHC8, 000 but they paid only half and told as time goes on they will do justice and pay the remaining money but up till date I have not received that money”

“In fact, I wanted to write my name into the record books of Hearts so I was not keen about the money but it got to a time when I needed it, so I asked management but they were making things difficult so I forget about it”

“I didn’t take the club to the Ghana FA or FIFA because I used it as a sacrifice,” he said.