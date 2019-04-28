The news of Thomas Partey becoming the latest father in the Black Stars went viral after the Atletico Madrid midfielder was spotted holding a baby.

Sources close to Thomas Partey has told Pulse Sports that Daniella who is the baby in question is the daughter of the 25-year-old midfield enforcer's agent by the name Jose Daniel Jimenez Pozanco.

Daniella is cherished by Thomas Partey and he even dedicated one of his goals to the little baby girl.

Pulse Sports can confirm that Partey took the picture which has just popped up before he came for international duty last month: He played for the Black Stars in their 1-0 win against Kenya and scored in Ghana’s 3-1 victory over Mauritania in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Thomas Partey is reportedly dating Giuseppina Nana Akua Baafi, winner of the 2013 Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant.

Thomas Partey has been Ghana's best player this season, having managed to break into the watertight midfield of Atletico Madrid.

He has been linked to a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano, with clubs such as Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United expressing interest.

But he has promised that he is committed to the Madrid based side.