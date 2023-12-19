Watch: Fatawu Issahaku and Mavididi replicate Kudus’ goal celebration in Leicester win

Issahaku was one of Leicester City’s brightest spots as the provided two crucial assists to help them on their way to sealing the three points.

The Ghanaian teenager set up Mavididi for the Foxes’ opening following a blistering counter-attacking move in the 10th minute.

The pair celebrated the goal by replicating Kudus’ now famous goal celebration by running to the advertising hoardings to take a seat.

Issahaku has been enjoying life in England since joining Leicester City on loan from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

The Ghana international has worked his way into the Foxes’ starting line-up and has now been involved in two goals and five assists in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Kudus recently opened up on his new goal celebration which has caught the attention of fans.

According to the West Ham United star, contrary to what many people think, his goal celebration does not really mean anything.

Reacting to his new goal celebration, Kudus said it has no real meaning, adding that he’s only trying to catch his breath.