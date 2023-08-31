ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian teenager joins Leicester City on loan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has completed a season-long loan move from Sports Lisbon to Leicester City.

Fatawu Issahaku: Leicester City sign Ghanaian teenager on loan
Fatawu Issahaku: Leicester City sign Ghanaian teenager on loan

The 19-year-old moved to Portugal a year ago but has struggled for game time and had to settle for being rotated between Sporting’s B team and senior side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Issahaku, however, gained some experience with his cameo appearances, having made his UEFA Champions League against Olympique Marseille last October.

A statement released by Leicester City on Thursday said the winger is joining them on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leicester City Football Club can confirm the signing of Abdul Fatawu, with the winger joining on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon, subject to league and international clearance,” the club said.

“The promising 19-year-old Ghanaian arrives at King Power Stadium having impressed at domestic and international level in the early stages of his career and will now link up with Enzo Maresca’s squad for the 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season.”

Meanwhile, Issahaku expressed his delight with signing for the English Championship side, insisting the club can help him further develop his game.

“I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. [Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football,” Issahaku added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of his son Fredrick

    ‘Daddy loves you’ – Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of son Fredrick

  • Fatawu Issahaku: Leicester City sign Ghanaian teenager on loan

    Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian teenager joins Leicester City on loan

  • Ernest Nuamah follows in Essien’s footsteps by joining Lyon

    Ernest Nuamah follows in Essien’s footsteps by joining Lyon

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now lives in wooden kiosk

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana now lives in wooden kiosk

Memunatu Sulemana: Mahama helps ex-Black Queens goalkeeper with house, money

Mahama offers struggling ex-Black Queens goalkeeper house, money to start business

Memunatu Sulemana: Ex-Black Queens keeper says coach made her abort twin babies

Memunatu Sulemana: Ex-Black Queens keeper says coach made her abort twin babies (Video)

Yassine Chueko: Meet Lionel Messi's Navy SEAL bodyguard

Yassine Chueko: Meet the Navy SEAL who guards Lionel Messi even during matches