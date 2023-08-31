Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian teenager joins Leicester City on loan

Issahaku, however, gained some experience with his cameo appearances, having made his UEFA Champions League against Olympique Marseille last October.

A statement released by Leicester City on Thursday said the winger is joining them on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“Leicester City Football Club can confirm the signing of Abdul Fatawu, with the winger joining on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon, subject to league and international clearance,” the club said.

“The promising 19-year-old Ghanaian arrives at King Power Stadium having impressed at domestic and international level in the early stages of his career and will now link up with Enzo Maresca’s squad for the 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season.”

Meanwhile, Issahaku expressed his delight with signing for the English Championship side, insisting the club can help him further develop his game.

“I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me.

