‘I feel good’ – Fatawu Issahaku says he can't wait for Premier League to start

Issahaku had a great season on loan in the English Championship last season and was instrumental in Leicester City’s promotion to the Premier League.
Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has said he cannot wait for the 2024/25 Premier League season to start.
The 20-year-old enjoyed the most productive campaign of his fledgling career, contributing seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions for the Foxes.
This prompted Leicester to trigger the €17 million buy option clause to sign him permanently from parent club Sporting Lisbon.
Fatawu Issahaku in good spirits ahead of Premier League start
After featuring in the club’s pre-season matches against Palermo, Augsburg and Lens, Issahaku has expressed his readiness ahead of his debut Premier League campaign.
The former Steadfast FC star believes he and his teammates are in good spirits and looking forward to having a great season back in the top flight.
“It’s just all about the team. As we look forward to the season, it was a good test for us today to keep learning and I think we’ll look into the game and get the right things done," Issahaku told the club’s official website.
“We’ll keep on going. As we always keep working and learning how to go into the season, the whole team is ready for the season.
"I feel good. As with the team, we all feel so good to start the season and we’ll keep on working until the season starts. I’m looking forward to this season and I can’t wait to get it started.”
Meanwhile, Issahaku and Leicester will open their Premier League campaign with a tricky test against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.