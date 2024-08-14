‘I feel good’ – Fatawu Issahaku says he can't wait for Premier League to start

The 20-year-old enjoyed the most productive campaign of his fledgling career, contributing seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions for the Foxes.

Pulse Ghana

This prompted Leicester to trigger the €17 million buy option clause to sign him permanently from parent club Sporting Lisbon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatawu Issahaku in good spirits ahead of Premier League start

After featuring in the club’s pre-season matches against Palermo, Augsburg and Lens, Issahaku has expressed his readiness ahead of his debut Premier League campaign.

The former Steadfast FC star believes he and his teammates are in good spirits and looking forward to having a great season back in the top flight.

Pulse Ghana

“It’s just all about the team. As we look forward to the season, it was a good test for us today to keep learning and I think we’ll look into the game and get the right things done," Issahaku told the club’s official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll keep on going. As we always keep working and learning how to go into the season, the whole team is ready for the season.

"I feel good. As with the team, we all feel so good to start the season and we’ll keep on working until the season starts. I’m looking forward to this season and I can’t wait to get it started.”