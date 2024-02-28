The 19-year-old came on to score a stunner in extra time to hand the Foxes an important 1-0 victory that saw them progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.
Fatawu Issahaku scores trademark stunner as Leicester City beat Bournemouth in FA Cup
Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was the match-winner as Leicester City knocked Bournemouth out of the FA Cup on Tuesday.
Issahaku replaced Marc Albrighton in the 64th minute and was a constant livewire on the flanks as Leicester City chased the winner.
After being involved in a few chances, the Sporting Lisbon loanee opened the scoring in the first half of extra time with a trademark finish.
The teenager received a ball on the right flank from teammate Kelechi Iheanacho and shifted it onto his left before unleashing a fierce shot to make the net bulge.
Reacting to Issahaku’s stunning goal against Bournemouth, Foxes manager Enzo Maresca praised the Ghanaian for making the chance count.
“He probably shoots 25 times (from that position) during his time at Leicester and finally he scored that one tonight. I remember many other shots in the stands from him so if we are to wait another 25 shots, it’s a bit long!” Maresca said.
“I think we had once again many chances. We missed all of them but at the end it’s important to create chances and to be more clinical for sure.”
Issahaku is on loan at Leicester from Sporting Lisbon but has settled in seamlessly at the Championship outfit, scoring four goals and contributing a further nine assists in all competitions.
Reports suggest the Foxes are already planning to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
