Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghana wonderkid is now worth €20 million, says agent

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 two weeks ago.

Pulse Ghana

Discussing the player’s value, his agent said he will cost between €15 million and €20 million on the transfer market

"It will really be difficult. Very difficult. Range? Maybe between €15m-€20m. For what he's done and the abilities he possesses, I think, yes, €20m," Oliver Arthur told Angel TV.

Afena-Gyan is yet to start a game for AS Roma this season, but has so far made three substitute appearances in the league.

Meanwhile, the teenager is set to spend some time on the sidelines after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement from AS Roma on Tuesday said: “The club can confirm that, following the latest round of molecular testing involving the first team squad, forward Felix Afena-Gyan has returned a positive test for COVID-19.

“The relevant health authorities have immediately been informed. The player, who has been vaccinated, is doing fine and has now begun isolating at home.”

In a separate post on Twitter, Afena-Gyan said he looked forward to recovering and joining his teammates soon.