Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian teenager red-carded in AS Roma’s 2-0 win over Spezia

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Highly-rated Ghanaian teenager Felix Afena-Gyan was sent off during AS Roma’s 2-0 win over Spezia on Monday evening.

The 18-year-old recently recovered from COVID-19 and came on as a second-half substitute during Monday’s Serie A game.

With Roma leading 2-0 against Spezia thanks to goals from Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez, Jose Mourinho threw on Afena-Gyan.

The teenager enjoyed a lively cameo appearance but his youthful exuberance led to him receiving two yellow cards.

Afena-Gyan was yellow-carded seven minutes after coming on and was shown a second yellow in the dying minutes of the game after handling the ball on his way to scoring what should have been Roma’s third goal.

Meanwhile, Mourinho was not impressed with referee Alessandro Prontera’s decision to send off Afena-Gyan.

"I prefer not to speak about the referee. In my opinion he did okay. I did not see either of the two incidents that led him to book Felix and I would rather not say anything,” the Portuguese said.

“But, that being said, we seem to continue to have this incredible record of picking up yellow cards. Even the yellow cards before, to Vina and Kumbulla ... it's too much.

"We are a bit of a naive team, we are certainly not aggressive, and yet we still have this tally of yellow cards."

The Ghanaian youngster had enjoyed a breakout season in the Serie A after making his debut just two months ago.

In November, Afena-Gyan became the first footballer to be born after 2003 to score in Serie A after netting a double against Genoa.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

