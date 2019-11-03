Police said Friday that 20-year-old Tarania Clarke was killed during a fight with another woman over a cellphone. The stabbing occurred late Thursday in the capital of Kingston.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have arrested a woman over the attack.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) confirmed the tragic news about the three-time capped international on Twitter.

A statement read: “The JFF mourns the loss of Tarania Clarke who was injured and sadly passed away last night having succumbed to her injuries.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this very challenging time. Jamaica's female football suffers a significant loss as she was a very talented player.”

Michael Ricketts, President of the Jamaica Football Federation, added: “The Jamaica Football Federation is indeed deeply saddened by the untimely passing of young Ms Clarke, someone who would have shown so much promise, not just as a player but as a person.

Clarke was captain of Jamaican National Premier League side Waterhouse FC and was due to start a college scholarship in the United States next year.