Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed in a gruesome murder at Madina, a suburb of Accra by assailants who were on motorbikes on Wednesday night.

Hussein-Suale was buried on Friday according to Islamic custom and tradition.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was one of the brains behind the historic investigative piece on Ghana football dubbed 'Number 12' which premiered June last year.

The 'Number 12' caught former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi and other football and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe.