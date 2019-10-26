The election came after 13 months of normalization of Ghana football following an expose on football corruption in Ghana by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kurt, as he is popularly called, emerged winner after three rounds of voting and polled over 90 percent of the votes, after his main challenger, George Afriye, stepped down for him.

Who is Kurt Okraku, the new Ghana FA boss?

Education

Kurt holds a a Masters degree in Football Management from the University of Liverpool. He also has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ghana He has a Hospitality and Tourism Management certificate from the Manchester Trinity College. He holds a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



Early career in football

At age 17, he formed Shooting Stars FC, a youth club in the suburb of Accra. He was made chairman of the famous colts club Jawara Babies and later Communication Director of Afienya United FC. In 2006, Accra Hearts of Oak SC appointed him as the club's Communications and Marketing Director. In 2009, he formed Premier League side, Dreams FC. He was the chairman of the MTN FA Committee

Career in Sports Journalism

Between 1999-2000, he was the Deputy Sports Editor at Radio Gold. He also became Sports Editor at Groove FM, Accra, and Sports Producer/Presenter at Radio Universe 105.7fm.

Family

Kurt is married but has kept his family away from the public

Birth Place