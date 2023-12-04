Photos: Football takes backseat as Accra Sports Stadium is rented out for December concerts

However, the latest photos show the ground being prepared to host concerts, with gadgets being assembled on the pitch to mount a stage.

This follows an announcement by the National Sports Authority (NSA) to close down the Accra Sports Stadium to football matches and rather rent it out for Christmas concerts in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement signed by the NSA’s Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, said the Accra Sports Stadium will not be available for football throughout the month of December.

“The National Sports Authority wishes to inform you about the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium in December for sporting purposes,” the statement said.

“By this letter, all the clubs who use the Accra Sports Stadium are entreated to use their alternative venues to honour their league matches in December.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the situation has forced Ghana Premier League clubs Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Lions and Dreams FC to find an alternative venue to play their home games.