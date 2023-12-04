ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Football takes backseat as Accra Sports Stadium is rented out for December concerts

Emmanuel Ayamga

Preparations are underway at the Accra Sports Stadium to be used for concerts in December after the facility was closed to football.

The stadium hosted its last game on Friday, December 1, 2023, when the Black Queens played Namibia in a first-leg AFCON qualifier.

However, the latest photos show the ground being prepared to host concerts, with gadgets being assembled on the pitch to mount a stage.

This follows an announcement by the National Sports Authority (NSA) to close down the Accra Sports Stadium to football matches and rather rent it out for Christmas concerts in December.

A statement signed by the NSA’s Director General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, said the Accra Sports Stadium will not be available for football throughout the month of December.

“The National Sports Authority wishes to inform you about the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium in December for sporting purposes,” the statement said.

“By this letter, all the clubs who use the Accra Sports Stadium are entreated to use their alternative venues to honour their league matches in December.”

Meanwhile, the situation has forced Ghana Premier League clubs Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, Accra Lions and Dreams FC to find an alternative venue to play their home games.

Dreams FC had to play their CAF Confederations Cup group game against Rivers United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday – a game they won 2-1.

Emmanuel Ayamga

