Former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena goes home on February 16

Dwamena's untimely demise occurred in November 2023 during a match between KF Egnatia and KF Partizani in the Albanian top flight. Collapsing in the 23rd minute of the game, he was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The 28-year-old's career has faced challenges since 2017 when he was first diagnosed with a heart problem.

Despite playing with a heart detector since then, the prolific striker continued to showcase his talent, becoming the leading scorer in the Albanian league before his unfortunate passing.