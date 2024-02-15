ADVERTISEMENT
Former Black Stars player Raphael Dwamena goes home on February 16

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena is set to be buried on Friday, February 16 in Accra.

The player who died tragically in a football match last year will be laid in state at the Adjiringano Astro Turf in Accra, with a subsequent private burial.

Dwamena's untimely demise occurred in November 2023 during a match between KF Egnatia and KF Partizani in the Albanian top flight. Collapsing in the 23rd minute of the game, he was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The 28-year-old's career has faced challenges since 2017 when he was first diagnosed with a heart problem.

Despite playing with a heart detector since then, the prolific striker continued to showcase his talent, becoming the leading scorer in the Albanian league before his unfortunate passing.

Having played for prominent clubs like Levante, FC Zurich, and Real Zaragoza, Dwamena left an indelible mark on the football world. He made his debut for Ghana in 2017, scoring in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

