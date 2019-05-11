Former Enyimba international star Christian Jacob has reportedly been shot by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday, May 8.

The former winger was said to be returning home before he was gunned down outside his house on Umuola road, Ogbor Hill, Aba by suspected assassins.

His former club, Heartland, have consoled the family of one of their former players, Christian Jacob, who met his untimely death in the hands of unknown gunmen on Wednesday night in Aba.

An official of the Naze Millionaires, Cajetan Nkwopara, disclosed that Jacob was a friendly person and an important member of the team while he was with them.

Jacob played for Heartland and Enyimba in Nigeria before he traveled to Moldova to play for FC Sheriff from where he called time on his career.