J.E. Sarpong is one of the most respected local coaches, having managed Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs.

He, however, used to be the Sports Master at Accra Academy, where he helped to nurture students who went interested in sports.

READ ALSO: Isaac Dogboe returns to face Chris Avalos on July 21

Coach J.E. Sarpong

A group of former students have, therefore, decided to honour him for his selfless contribution towards their development.

Known as the ‘Accra Aca Sports Legends’, the group is made up of old students who passed through the hands of the veteran coach.

Coach Sarpong expressed his gratitude to the group after being presented with a Toyota Echo.

Among those who contributed to buy the car are Leo Myles Mills Jnr, a former national athlete and Princeton Owusu-Ansah, a former Ghana international.

Watch the video of the presentation below: