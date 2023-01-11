The 23-year-old was born in Accra but moved to Belgium at a young age, starting his football career in the European country.
Francis Amuzu: Anderlecht star switches nationality from Belgium to Ghana
Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu is said to have successfully switched nationality from Belgium to play for Ghana.
Amuzu has risen through the ranks at Anderlecht and also played for Belgium’s U19s and U21s from 2017 to 2020.
Despite being handed his first senior call-up in September 2022 for Belgium’s Nations League matches against Wales and the Netherlands, he didn’t feature in those games.
3Sports reports that the skilful winger has since completed a nationality switch to make him eligible to represent Ghana.
“The motivation behind this decision is that I deem it an obligation to play for my mother country since my parents are Ghanaian,” the player is quoted as saying in a letter.
Amuzu’s decision to play for Ghana marks a dramatic U-turn from his earlier stance that he only has eyes for Belgium.
In a 2022 interview with Het Nieuwsblad, he said: “They call my agent every day, but I keep it off. Look, I was born in Ghana and when I’m there, I feel at home there because of the African atmosphere.
"My sporty heart lies with Belgium. With Belgium you can go very far at such a World Cup, with Ghana there is a real chance that you will be out quickly.
“I have a career plan and we’ll see. I had hoped that I would already have more playing minutes at Anderlecht, but then I also have to show myself,” the Anderlecht winger added.
It remains to be seen whether the next Black Stars coach will fancy Amuzu as an addition to his squad.
