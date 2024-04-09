Kanoute played for the Hammers from 2000 to 2003 and was African Footballer of the Year in 2007 after winning the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla.
Frederic Kanoute tips Kudus to win African Footballer of the Year
Former West Ham United striker Frederic Kanoute believes Mohammed Kudus can win the African Footballer of the Year award.
Since swapping Ajax Amsterdam for West Ham last year, Kudus has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut season.
The former Nordsjaelland star has so far been involved in 17 goals in all competitions (12 goals and five assists) for the Hammers.
Speaking about Kudus’ potential on the Irons Podcast, Kanoute described the Ghanaian as a player who has everything and tipped him to become Africa’s best.
“He is really, really talented. He has everything, he has strength, running forwards, he can play different positions,” Kanoute said.
“Still quite young and I think he is one of the most exciting African players around these days. So yes, he definitely has a chance for me.”
Meanwhile, Kudus’ solo strike against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League has been voted as West Ham United’s goal of the month for March.
The 23-year-old scored a wonderful goal that saw him dribble from his own box all the way scoring on the other end of the pitch.
He ended up scoring a brace as West Ham won 4-0 at home against Freiburg to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
