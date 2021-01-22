Current form

Legon Cities

Legon Cities are bottom of the league log with six points.

They have won 1, drawn 3 and lost 5 in 9 league games.

At home, Legon Cities have won 1, lost 1 and drawn 2.

They are 2nd least scoring club this season, having registered just four goals. The Legon lads have only scored more goals than Inter Allies (3 goals) this season.

Ashanti Gold

They are 2nd on the league log with 16 points.

The Miners have won 4, drawn 4 and lost 1. Their only defeat came against Bechem United.

AshGold are the highest-scoring club, having netted 18 goals.

They have won 1, lost 1 and drawn 2 in 4 games on the road.

Their marksman is Hans Kwofie with four goals.

Head to head

They have played a total of 20 times in the Ghana Premier League.

Legon Cities have won 4, lost 8 and drawn 8 against the Miners in the league.

At the home of Legon Cities these sides have played 10 times: The hosts have won 3, drawn 5 and lost 2 against the visitors.

Legon Cities have failed to beat AshGold in their last five meetings in official league games (D3,L2).

While in all competitions (both official and unofficial games) AshGold remain undefeated against Legon Cities in 7 games (W3,D4)

Last 7 league games between these sides:

2015

26/04/15

Wa All Stars 1-0 Ashanti Gold

13/06/15

Ashanti Gold 1-0 Wa All Stars

2016

22/05/16

Wa All Stars 0-0 Wa All Stars

10/07/16

Wa All Stars 0-0 Ashanti Gold

2017

14/05/17

Wa All Stars 1-0 Wa All Stars

28/05/17

Wa All Stars 1-1 Ashanti Gold

Unofficial

18/03/18

Wa All Stars 1-0 Legon Cities

15/01/20

Legon Cities 0-0 Ashanti Gold