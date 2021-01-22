Current form
Legon Cities
Legon Cities are bottom of the league log with six points.
They have won 1, drawn 3 and lost 5 in 9 league games.
At home, Legon Cities have won 1, lost 1 and drawn 2.
They are 2nd least scoring club this season, having registered just four goals. The Legon lads have only scored more goals than Inter Allies (3 goals) this season.
Ashanti Gold
They are 2nd on the league log with 16 points.
The Miners have won 4, drawn 4 and lost 1. Their only defeat came against Bechem United.
AshGold are the highest-scoring club, having netted 18 goals.
They have won 1, lost 1 and drawn 2 in 4 games on the road.
Their marksman is Hans Kwofie with four goals.
Head to head
They have played a total of 20 times in the Ghana Premier League.
Legon Cities have won 4, lost 8 and drawn 8 against the Miners in the league.
At the home of Legon Cities these sides have played 10 times: The hosts have won 3, drawn 5 and lost 2 against the visitors.
Legon Cities have failed to beat AshGold in their last five meetings in official league games (D3,L2).
While in all competitions (both official and unofficial games) AshGold remain undefeated against Legon Cities in 7 games (W3,D4)
Last 7 league games between these sides:
2015
26/04/15
Wa All Stars 1-0 Ashanti Gold
13/06/15
Ashanti Gold 1-0 Wa All Stars
2016
22/05/16
Wa All Stars 0-0 Wa All Stars
10/07/16
Wa All Stars 0-0 Ashanti Gold
2017
14/05/17
Wa All Stars 1-0 Wa All Stars
28/05/17
Wa All Stars 1-1 Ashanti Gold
Unofficial
18/03/18
Wa All Stars 1-0 Legon Cities
15/01/20
Legon Cities 0-0 Ashanti Gold