GBC says it will not broadcast Ghana vs. Sudan match

In a statement released today, GBC’s management expressed regret, explaining, “This is due to the inability of New World TV, who is the Free-to-Air right holder in Sub-Saharan Africa, to provide the feed to all FTA takers across the region.” GBC emphasised that it had fully paid for the broadcasting rights but is unable to air the match due to circumstances beyond its control.

The national broadcaster further explained that unresolved matters between New World TV and CAF had led to the current impasse, which has deprived viewers across Africa of the live broadcast.

“We understand the disappointment this may cause, and we deeply regret any inconvenience to our valued audience,” GBC’s management added.

Today's match pits two prominent Ghanaian coaches against each other. One is the first Ghanaian to qualify the nation for the FIFA World Cup, while the other was the last to lead the Black Stars to the prestigious tournament.

The coach of the Ghana Black Stars, Otto Addo, will be battling it out with his fellow Ghanaian contender, James Kwesi Appiah, who is now the coach of Sudan.