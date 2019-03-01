The hierarchy of Schalke 04 in their quest to strengthen their technical bench deem it necessary to bring onboard former striker of the side Gerald Asamoah to help out as team manager.

The first step the Bundesliga giants took in their attempt to reorganise the back room of the club was the appointment of Jochen Schneider from RB Leipzig.

The Blues have been struggling this season, lying 14th in the 20-club Bundesliga and it will be a below par performance per what they have achieved over the years. Last season they even placed second in the German topflight league.

Schalke O4 were handed a 3-0 defeat at Mainz last weekend after their home defeat to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League

Gerald Asamoah played for the Blues from 1999 to 2010, so he would be expected to have a warm reception at the club he established himself as a hero.

Asamoah represented Germany at both the 2002 and the 2006 FIFA World Cups staged in Korea/Japan and Germany, respectively.