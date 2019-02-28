Yacouba’s goal put Kotoko who were trailing by a goal to nil on level pegging, but they conceded two goals afterwards against Nkana FC and left Zambia without a point.

The free kick which was well -taken by the Asante Kotoko marksman has been selected by CAF as one of the top five goals of the Confederation Cup on the match day three of the group stage.

The goal was a big sigh of relief for Songne Yacouba who been awful in front of goal, because he had played six goal in the campaign without hitting the back of the net.

The Porcupine Warriors will come face to face against Nkana FC in the reverse fixture of their group C clash on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Asante Kotoko will be aiming at nothing but a win when they face Nkana FC in Kumasi to bring their hopes of qualifying for quarter finals back on track.