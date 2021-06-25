RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

German side Augsburg use Akrobeto’s funny clip to announce Bundesliga schedule

Comic actor Akwasi Boadu, popularly known as Akrobeto, has once again been featured in a video announcing the Bundesliga schedule of German club Augsburg.

In announcing their schedule for the 2021/22 league season, Augsburg included a funny clip Akrobeto.

The said clip showed the Ghanaian comic actor hilariously trying to pronounce Eintracht Frankfurt.

The creative video by Augsburg has since been retweeted by over 16,000 accounts on Twitter, while also accumulating over 70,000 likes.

Fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen seemed impressed by the creativity of the clip and replied with a clapping emoji.

Akrobeto has become an internet sensation across the world after going viral several times with his ‘Real News’.

The Kumawood actor and comedian presents the parody news show on United Television (UTV) once every week.

Although the programme centres around a funny way of presenting news, it is loved by many Ghanaians.

