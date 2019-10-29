Sannie Daara was the Deputy General Secretary in charge of communications of the GFA during Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.

With his experience, he has been linked to the vacant GFA General position which is yet to be advertised.

But he has stated that he is not interested in the job and also the GFA can’t afford his services.

" I'm not interested in the Ghana Football Association General Secretary position for now. Ghana football is a thankless job and besides, they cannot afford to pay me if I should charge them for my services" he told Angel FM.

The former BBC journalist is currently working as Media Officer for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

And in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, he made history by emerging as the first Ghanaian to be appointed as a Media Officer for an AFCON final when Senegal faced off against Algeria.

Sannie Daara is, however, currently in court, having sued multiple award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas for defamation of character-captured Sannie Daara in the Number 12 expose’ and allegedly accused of taking a bribe to influence player selection in the Black Stars.