According to the Committee’s spokesperson, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, no such decision has been taken.

He urged the public to disregard the reports, adding that the Committee will not hesitate to announce the budget when it’s approved.

“We wish to state unambiguously that the said publications are false,” a statement signed by Dan Kwaku Yeboah said.

“The Normalization Committee has not submitted any budget to government for the impending competition and would like to alert the general public to disregard any such reports,” it added.

The statement further denied reports that reports that the per diem for the Black Stars players has been increased from $100 to $150.