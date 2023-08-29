A statement from the Ghana FA on Tuesday said the elections timetable has been temporarily suspended until the hearing of the motion.
GFA elections process suspended due to court injunction
A court injunction filed by King Faisal FC has forced the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to put its 2023 elections process on hold.
The GFA was in the process of vetting all the applicants for its upcoming presidential and executive committee elections.
The leading contenders for the presidential contest are incumbent Kurt Okraku and long-time rival George Afriyie.
However, Division One League side King Faisal contends that a legitimate Congress for the election of the GFA President cannot be held until new representatives of the Executive Committee have been properly elected.
This has forced the GFA to suspend the timetable for its elections, with a statement urging all stakeholders to remain calm.
Read the GFA’s full statement below:
The Ghana Football Association has decided to put the 2023 GFA Election Timetable on hold.
This follows a Motion for Injunction filed at the High Court by King Faisal FC, a Division One League Zone 2 club.
The GFA therefore wishes to inform all its members and stakeholders (especially Applicants who have filed their Nomination Forms for various positions) of the suspension of the 2023 GFA Elections process until the hearing of the motion on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
The announcement of the Decision by the Elections Committee following the Vetting of the Applicants has therefore been put on hold.
The Association wishes to urge all members, clubs and applicants to remain calm. The Association will endeavour to seek appropriate legal redress for the prompt return to the 2023 Election Timetable and ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted.
