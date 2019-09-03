READ MORE: Sulley Muntari & four other black players who suffered racial abuse at Cagliari

In a statement signed by the association’s Deputy General Secretary, Alex Asante, the GFA said the decision was pursuant to a decision of the GFA Executive Committee on June 5, 2018, which asked all persons implicated in the Anas documentary to step aside until the Ethics Committee decided on their conduct.

Some of the notable names caught on camera are Kofi Manu, former CEO of Aduana Stars and chairman of the Player Status Committee, Eddie Doku, ex-Greater Accra Regional Football Association chairman, Leanier Addy, a former member of the dissolved Executive Committee of the GFA, among others.

The upcoming congress will offer the Ghana Football Association the opportunity to deliberate on the new statutes drafted and reviewed by the Normalisation Committee and a 7-man committee, respectively.