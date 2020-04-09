Football activities in the country was suspended after Ghana had about 8 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Most club owners are finding it difficult to pay their players, especially after football in the country went through a year and half of restructuring due to the Number 12 expose’ which unraveled several corrupt practices.

The GFA which has heeded to the cry of club administrators has reached out to Government to seek a bailout to bring domestic football back on its feet once again

The meeting which took place earlier this week was attended by the Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku, some members of the Executive Council, GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo and some executives and was chaired by the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah.

Asante-Twum updated on what transpired during the meeting.

He said “the meeting was fruitful, what the minister sought to do from the FA was the justification of why the football industry must be included in the government stimulus package”

“And so at this particular moment, what we are waiting for is that the minister will take it up and forward it to the necessary quarters for discussions to continue”.

The GFA’s chief spokesperson says they are positive of getting a favorable response from their engagement with the sports ministry.