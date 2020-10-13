He is unlikely to return to Ghana with the rest of the Black Stars contingent.

According to Asempa FM who reported the matter, Abu Ahassan has been quarantined and undergoing treatment in the European country.

The Black Stars played two international friendlies in Turkey against Mali and Qatar.

Ghana were walloped 3-0 on Friday by Mali and the four-times champions of Africa responded by beating Asian champions Qatar 5-1 on Monday- Andre Ayew bagged a brace, while Tarique Fosu, Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban registered a goal each.

The Black Stars players who are all plying their trade abroad will jet off to their respective clubs.

Ghana have a tie against Sudan in November, 2020 in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).