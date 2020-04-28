READ MORE: Dong Bortey, Ishmael Addo left out of Coach J.E Sarpong's all-time GPL XI

He explained that some of the players who don’t deserve a place in the team are forced on coaches by GFA officials and insisted that any past coach of the national team will attest to his claims.

“This is an open secret that GFA officials influence the selection of players into the national team. There are some players who come to the national team but are not fit to be in the team,” Palmer told the Daily Graphic.

“Instead of we looking at things from a technical perspective, we tend to look for players very close to us to be part of the team, irrespective of their level or quality of skills they have.

“If you have your doubts, you can talk to the ex-coaches and they will tell you f thea lot," he added.

Osei Kweku Palmer, the bankroller of Tema Youth was the Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars before the Number 12 documentary in 2018.

Osei Kwaku Palmer

He was one of the aspirants for the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential election but he was unfortunately disqualified over failure to pay a percentage of Joseph Paintsil’s transfer to the GFA as requires of by the statutes of FIFA.