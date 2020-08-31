This is according to the Referees Manager of the GFA, Alex Quartey, who said the move is aimed at improving the local game.

He explained that FIFA is ready to support the GFA with the necessary logistics for the use of the VAR in Ghana’s stadiums.

He further noted that the world’s football governing body may give Ghana three years to prepare, since the country is currently not ready for the technology.

CAF has previously held VAR tests for referees in Africa

“… FIFA has brought a logistics to the Ghana Football Association about the distribution of Video Assistant Referee (VAR),” Mr. Quarter said on Asempa FM, as quoted by 3news.

“And it is a very good point to use VAR in Ghanaian stadiums during match days. We have to use the VAR and FIFA is ready to support us and I believe it is an innovation which is now part of refereeing. Maybe FIFA will give us three years to prepare towards it.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced that football in Ghana remains suspended despite the latest easing of restrictions.

According to him, only sports activities that do not involve any form of contact are permitted to take place.The President made this known during his 16th address to the nation on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

'As a known lover of football, I know how devastating its absence has been, and it is my hope that very soon we will all have the pleasure of playing and watching the beautiful game again.

''Until then, non-contact sports are the only sporting events permitted to take place,” Akufo-Addo noted.