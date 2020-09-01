This comes after a proposal from the Emoluments Committee was overwhelmingly endorsed at the 26th GFA Ordinary Congress.

The Congress was held earlier today, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

This means that GFA President, Kurt Okraku will henceforth be earning GHS12,000 as monthly salary, while his vice Mark Addo will take home GHS 7,000.

Meanwhile, Congress also approved that each member of the Executive Committee receive GHS4,000 as monthly allowance.

The President and his vice will also receive per diems of $500 and $400, respectively, per day when on foreign travels.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku will also earn GHS1,600 as sitting allowance.

See the proposed remuneration for GFA members below: