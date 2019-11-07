READ MORE: Hearts achieved the famous Miracle of El-wak in CAF Champions League

The President gave the assurance when Keta Sunset Club and officials of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association presented trophies and medals Sunset Club won at the Copa Lagos 2019 Beach Soccer Tournament over the weekend. While congratulating the team for their outstanding performance in the tournament, Kurt Okraku assured them that he remains committed to his pledge to develop beach soccer.

"In our manifesto, we have stated our undiluted support for beach soccer, futsal and all the new partners of the GFA. We remain committed to this pledge and we will pay attention to the development of beach soccer in Ghana."

"What you have achieved clearly shows that beach soccer is promising in Ghana, and we must give it the necessary attention and support." The GFA President thanked Ghana Beach Soccer sponsor, Cal Bank for remaining solidly behind beach soccer, and urged other sponsors to emulate them and also support football in general.

"Let me thank Cal Bank for their continuous support of Beach Soccer in Ghana. Without their support, beach soccer wouldn't have been where it is now for Sunset FC to make Ghana proud," said the GFA President.

"We want to take this opportunity to urge corporate Ghana to come on board and support Ghana football. It is a new beginning for the GFA, corporate Ghana and all stakeholders of Ghana football."

Present at the ceremony were GFA Vice President, Mark Addo as well as Executive Council members, George Amoako and Nana Oduro Sarfo.