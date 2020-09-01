The Adhoc Compensation Committee of the GFA proposed an amount of GH¢1,600 as sitting allowance for the President of the Ghanaian football governing body and approval has been given at the association’s Ordinary Congress held on Tuesday 1st September 2020 at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the association will receive GHC 1,400, with the other members of the Executive Council taking home GHC 1,300.

In addition to the sitting allowance, a proposed monthly allowance of GHC 12,000 for the GFA President was also approved by Congress.

Some members of the GFA were in shock for such huge figures, since the new rates would be over GH¢7,000 higher than the set amount in 2018 (GH¢4,388) and almost double the amount paid (GH¢6,500) during the tenure of normalisation committee.

The members of congress also approved a proposed amount of GHC 7,000 and GHC 4,000 as the monthly allowances of the Vice President of the GFA and the other 10 members of the Executive Council, respectively

It should also be noted that the GFA President is also set to take home $500 per diem as travel and feeding allowance whenever he embarks on international duties and GH¢600 on domestic assignments were also accepted.

The vice President will also earn $400 per day on international travels and GH¢500 on domestic assignments.

Other ExCo members will receive $300 per day on international travels and GH¢400 on domestic assignments.

Below is the full details of the proposed remuneration for members of the Executive Council: