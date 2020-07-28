The Technical Director position of the Ghana Football Association became vacant when Oti Akenteng’s tenure ended in March, 2020.

The position was advertised and coaches with the required technical know-how applied to be interviewed.

The Selection Committee headed by the Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has finally settled on a foreign coach to head the Technical Directorate and will be confirmed in August according to a source as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

“I can tell you that the person is from Western Europe and I'm not going to mention his name. All I can tell you is that the FA will announce its decision in August”, the source stated.