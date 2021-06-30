GFA suspends Phar Rangers; club’s shareholders and directors slapped with 5-year ban

In a statement released by the Disciplinary Committee of the FA on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the country’s football governing body said the club was found guilty of misconduct.

The FA also announced that aside from the five-year imposed on the club, all of its shareholders and directors have also been banned from all football-related activities for the same period.

Pulse Ghana

“The effects of the misconduct on all stakeholders cannot be quantified and should not be lost on all who are interested in the growth of the game,” a statement from the FA said.

“It is in regard that the severest of punishment allowed under the regulations must be applied to serve as deterrent to all other clubs. There is no doubt that the sanctity of the competition must be protected at all times. This Committee is of the view that the right signals must be sent to all clubs in this respect.”

It would be recalled that, on June 7, 2021, Phar Rangers announced that they were pulling out of all competitions organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The club, which used to be chaired by Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah, also declared themselves defunct.

However, a few days later, the management of the Division One side rescinded its decision to pull out of all competitions.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether the ban would affect Nana Yaw Amponsah, who used to run Rhar Rangers with his wife.

While several reports in the local media suggest the Kotoko CEO will be affected, the Division One side insists he is no longer a director at the club.

Read the full charges slapped on Phar Rangers and its shareholders and directors below:

The Disciplinary Committee makes the following decisions:

1. That the Committee having satisfied itself that the evidence adduced before it supports the charge of misconduct against the club for withdrawing from all competitions without just cause hereby finds the club guilty of the charge.

2. That having found Phar Rangers FC guilty of withdrawing from the 2020/21 Division League, the Committee hereby impose the following punishment on the club and its Shareholders and Directors:

a. that Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of Five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League Regulations.

b. that accordingly, Phar Rangers FC shall only be allowed to join the Regional Football Association league upon the return after five season at the lowest league of the region.

c. that the Shareholders and Directors of Phar Rangers FC on the records are hereby also banned from all football activities for a period of five (5) years effective from this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the GFA Division One League Regulations.

d. that having suspended Phar Rangers FC from all competitions of the GFA, the Disciplinary Committee hereby furthers orders that the players of the club shall apply and shall be granted free agent status by the Players’ Status Committee of the GFA, free all encumbrances save the conditions attached to the transfers from their previous clubs to Phar Rangers FC.

e. that the Disciplinary Committee further orders that the suspension of Phar Rangers FC shall not relieve the club of its financial obligations which have already accrued towards the GFA or any member of the Association.

3. That the GFA and its Committees are hereby ordered that any match which that Phar Rangers FC is scheduled to play shall be considered forfeited and accordingly three (3) points and three (3) goals shall be awarded in favour of the opposing club.

4. That should any party be dissatisfied with or aggrieved by this Decision, the party has within three (3) days of being notified of this Ruling to appeal to the Appeals Committee.

Osei Kwadwo Addo, Esq.

Chairman, Disciplinary Committee