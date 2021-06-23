‘Stick to 25% capacity' – GFA turns down Hearts’ request to admit more fans for Kotoko clash

Hearts, who will be playing at home, had sought to push for up to 70% capacity of fans to be admitted into the stadium.

The Phobians had even written to the GFA and National Sports Authority (NSA) make a proposal on the said issue.

Pulse Ghana

However, the club’s request has been turned down, its Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo, confirmed.

“Unfortunately, when we met today at the stakeholders meeting, we were told to stick with the 25% capacity,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“Having more fans at the stadia would have been something to the game because when you look at where football has reached in the league, having more fans would add a lot more edge and interesting bite to the game.

“But it was rejected because of the scare of the Coronavirus pandemic but we are ready to work with everyone involved during and after the game to ensure fans are safe.”

Hearts and Kotoko are both on 53 points with just five matches remaining in the league, although the former sits at the top of the table due to a superior goal difference.