According to him, it is high time the women’s national teams received the same bonuses as their male counterparts.

“It is time we respect women’s football. This has been one of the cause that I have been fighting for,” the 35-year-old told Accra-based Happy FM.

“The women and men’s game is the same and I am with the opinion that the bonuses should also the same.”

William Amamoo

Last week, the Brazil Football Association (CBF) announced that its men’s and women’s national teams will now receive equal pay.

The South American nation joins the likes of England, Norway, Australia and New Zealand as countries that pay their men’s and women’s national teams the same salaries.

Amamoo believes the GFA must tow the same line if it wants to develop the women’s game to the standard of the aforementioned powerhouses.

He, therefore, urged established male footballers to join in his campaign to ensure female footballers are paid the same as the males.

“There are times that we don’t even give them bonus. I support this cause and we are going to fight for it for all players across the continent,” the Härnösands FF goalie said.

“The men should also be part of this fight because here in Sweden the men are part of it. The Black Stars players must join this fight and they don’t have to selfish.

“I am championing this cause including some former players of the Black Queens and we are going to fight for equal pay for players in Ghana and Africa”, Amamoo added.