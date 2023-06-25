The Black Meteors turned the game on its head in the second half, with a brace from Emmanuel Yeboah and another from Ernest Nuamah deciding the match.
Ghana 3-2 Congo: Black Meteors open U23 AFCON with narrow victory
Ghana made a winning start to the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a close 3-2 victory over Congo Brazzaville.
However, they were given a late scare when the Congolese scored two late goals to ensure a tense end to the game.
Ibrahim Tanko put forward his best foot by naming a strong line-up that had Ibrahim Danlad, Emmanuel Essiam, Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Afriyieh Barnieh and Nuamah.
Despite controlling the early exchanges, Ghana couldn’t sustain the intensity and dropped off after the 10th minute.
Congo got more comfortable as the minutes ticked and tested Danlad twice after creating the better openings as the first half ended goalless.
Tanko’s early changes in the second half, though, proved to be a masterstroke, with Yeboah, who replaced Barnieh, immediately setting up Nuamah for the opening goal.
Yebaoh went from provider to scorer when he combined with Issahaku before smashing the ball into the net to give Ghana a two-goal lead.
Yeboah made it 3-0 from the spot after Ghana’s third attempt – having watched teammate Edmund Arko-Mensah miss twice – after the referee ordered for a retake due to the goalkeeper stepping off his line on both occasions.
The game looked to be heading towards a comfortable victory for the Black Meteors but a late collapse saw Congo score two goals in two minutes to ensure they took home a respectable 3-2 loss.
Ghana’s next game will be against hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
