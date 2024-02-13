ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Black Stars can win the World Cup — Alan

Emmanuel Tornyi

Alan Kyerematen, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, has expressed confidence in Ghana's ability to triumph in the World Cup.

Black Stars of Ghana
Black Stars of Ghana

The realization of this ambitious vision hinges on a profound overhaul of the sports landscape within the nation—a commitment he pledges to uphold if elected as president in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Alan Kyerematen, after parting ways with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), underscored the imperative for substantial governance changes, extending the call for reform to the domain of sports.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Alan said "I’ve stated it repeatedly: we need a significant shift or transformation in our governance, including sports."

Alan Kyerematen
Alan Kyerematen Pulse Ghana
He indicated that "When the great transformation begins in sports, believe me, Ghana can win the World Cup."

Ghana exited the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group stage after failing to win a single game.

The senior national team picked up just two points in Group B as they drew with Egypt and Mozambique after losing their opening game against Cape Verde.

After the Black Stars' group stage elimination, Ghana has sacked head coach Chris Hughton.

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton Pulse Ghana
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also terminated the contracts of Chris Hughton's backroom staff, which includes former Aston Villa midfielder George Boateng, ex-Black Stars keeper Richard Kingston, and Didi Dramani.

Additionally, the Executive Council of the team has made a decision to disband the technical team of the Black Stars.



Emmanuel Tornyi

