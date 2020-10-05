The kits were manufactured by global sportswear giants PUMA, who are currently the kits sponsors of Ghana’s national teams.

The home kit has an outstanding design which combines white, grey and some shades of black on the arms.

The away jersey is designed in a similar manner, but has its dominant colours as yellow and black.

The home and away jerseys have PUMA’s logo on the upper right, the GFA logo on the upper left and a black star in between.

In a Twitter post, the GFA unveiled the new jerseys with the comment: “CLASSIC!!! Brand new National team kits. Here it is.”

Meanwhile, PUMA also tweeted photos of the new jerseys being modelled by some individuals, accompanied by the text: “This Monday keeps on delivering. The new @ghanafaofficial Home & Away kits have arrived.”

The Black Stars are expected to be in their new kits when the face Mali and Qatar in international friendlies next week.