Ghana football is dying – Agyeman Badu ‘cries’

Badu's comment comes following the Black Meteors' early exit from the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is currently happening in Morocco.

According to him, he is devasted by how the Ghanaian game continues to deteriorate.

He added is in dangerous times and has to be checked as soon as possible to ensure it is back like it used to be.

“When I talk, I don’t get anything from it, but I’m talking because the sport that gave me something, is about to die and I can’t just look on,” he told Joy FM.

“The GFA needs to organize an emergency meeting tomorrow and take stock of what’s happening. Where our football is heading is dangerous.

“Ghana football is in dangerous times. If care isn’t taken, in a couple of years, qualification to major competitions may become problematic," he added.

Ghana amassed four points from three group games at the ongoing U-23 AFCON but failed to advance to the knockout stage to extend our Olympics drought which has already stood for twenty years.

