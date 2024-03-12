He said the country has received several compliments for how it has organized the game which is in its second week.
Ghana is getting praises for hosting a spectacular African Games – Sports Minister
The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has lauded the Local Organizing Committee of the African Games for a wonderful job so far.
He made the revelation at a press briefing on Monday evening where he addressed issues emanating from the games.
“Every international official that we have engaged is applauding us for hosting spectacular games so far. So let’s all embrace and position Ghana as a sports destination," he said.
"There are a lot of positives that we can talk about. Let’s focus on them," he concluded by urging the media to focus on the positives.
Ghana has claimed four medals in the games so far, both coming on Sunday, when Winnifred Ntumi won a gold and two silver medals in weightlifting, while Abeku Jackson added a silver in swimming.
It moved the country into the top 10 in the medal table after seven days of competition.
