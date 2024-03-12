ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana is getting praises for hosting a spectacular African Games – Sports Minister

Evans Annang

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has lauded the Local Organizing Committee of the African Games for a wonderful job so far.

I’ll not be a Minister for only football – Mustapha Ussif vows
I’ll not be a Minister for only football – Mustapha Ussif vows

He said the country has received several compliments for how it has organized the game which is in its second week.

Recommended articles

He made the revelation at a press briefing on Monday evening where he addressed issues emanating from the games.

“Every international official that we have engaged is applauding us for hosting spectacular games so far. So let’s all embrace and position Ghana as a sports destination," he said.

"There are a lot of positives that we can talk about. Let’s focus on them," he concluded by urging the media to focus on the positives.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mustapha Ussif, Sports Minister
Mustapha Ussif, Sports Minister Pulse Ghana

Ghana has claimed four medals in the games so far, both coming on Sunday, when Winnifred Ntumi won a gold and two silver medals in weightlifting, while Abeku Jackson added a silver in swimming.

It moved the country into the top 10 in the medal table after seven days of competition.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2023 African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites promise to deliver gold

2023 African Games: Ghana’s Black Satellites promise to deliver gold

The Super Eagles celebrate their opening goal against South Sudan in the Accra Sports Stadium.

With the kind help of the referee: Nigeria pulls off a narrow win against South Sudan

Thomas Partey makes injury return in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over Sheffield United

Thomas Partey makes injury return in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over Sheffield United

Samuel Inkoom leads African Nations Tournament to provide opportunities to young players

Samuel Inkoom leads African Nations Tournament to provide opportunities to young players