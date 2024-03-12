Ghana is getting praises for hosting a spectacular African Games – Sports Minister

He made the revelation at a press briefing on Monday evening where he addressed issues emanating from the games.

“Every international official that we have engaged is applauding us for hosting spectacular games so far. So let’s all embrace and position Ghana as a sports destination," he said.

"There are a lot of positives that we can talk about. Let’s focus on them," he concluded by urging the media to focus on the positives.

Ghana has claimed four medals in the games so far, both coming on Sunday, when Winnifred Ntumi won a gold and two silver medals in weightlifting, while Abeku Jackson added a silver in swimming.