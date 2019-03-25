Debutante Caleb Ekuban came off the bench to score the lone goal as Ghana defeated their Kenyan counterparts on Saturday in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The victory enabled the Black Stars to surpass the Harambee Stars of Kenya to finish top of Group F of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

Kwesi Appiah has indicated that Ghana has affirmed their place as a powerhouse in African football, after topping the group.

"From now till the AFCON we will work around the team to make sure that we take the best players, that is why in this game I invited some new players. We are going to be doing more of those and getting some games to study the boys before the tournament. But I am happy with the performance of my players," he said after the game.

"Topping the Group is a good feeling and it showed that indeed Ghana is a powerhouse in football so we taking that pride to the AFCON and make sure that we build upon it more before the competition,” he added.

The Black Stars will face Mauritania in a friendly on Tuesday as part of preparations for the biennial competition in Egypt this June.