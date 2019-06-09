US Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has joined the list of married footballers as he wedded his longtime girlfriend in secret wedding attended by few family members and friends.

The 25-year-old married his sweetheart, Rhodaline Mortoliin, on Saturday, June 8 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Labadi, Accra.

Some of the known personalities at the ceremony included were colleague footballers - Joseph Mensah, Aziz Tetteh, David Appiah, Ashong Northey and many more.

Duncan was excluded from Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a minor injury he suffered during the season.

He has already emerged a target for several top Clubs in Europe including his former side Inter Milan and rivals AC Milan.