Watch: Ghana music dominates Kudus’ unveiling as songs by Stonebwoy, King Promise feature

Music from the West African country dominated the club’s TikTok videos following the unveiling of Kudus.
West Ham United strategically enlisted songs by Ghanaian musicians in their unveiling of footballer Mohammed Kudus.
The 23-year-old was announced as West Ham’s latest signing from Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday after signing a five-year contract.
The official track for the player’s unveiling was composed and performed by UK-based Ghanaian rapper Guvna B.
Ghana music continues to dominate on the Hammers’ TikTok page, where songs by Stonebwoy and King Promise were featured.
King Promise’s smashing global hit “Terminator” was used in West Ham’s TikTok video that welcomed Kudus to the club.
In another video, Stonebwoy’s “Into the future” was used as the background song as the footballer posed for the cameras in a West Ham shirt.
This is, however, not the first time that the Premier League club has tapped into Ghanaian music for their social media videos.
In June, the club turned to Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ as their celebratory song, as they marked a week of winning the UEFA Conference League on TikTok.
While there was no Ghanaian player in the team at the time, the fact that the Hammers used Black Sherif’s song to celebrate their trophy win was something to be proud of.
Meanwhile, Kudus is the third Ghanaian footballer to play for West Ham after John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.
