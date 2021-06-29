RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Inter Allies become first team to be relegated from Ghana Premier League

Inter Allies have officially been relegated from the Ghana Premier League following their defeat to Liberty Professionals.

Inter Allies become first team to be relegated from Ghana Premier League

The Accra-based club was beaten 2-0 at home on Sunday, June 27, 2021, to confirm their demotion to the Division One League.

Goals from Brite Andoh and Simon Appiah were enough to give Liberty an important win in their own battle for survival.

Allies currently sit at the bottom of the league, having amassed just 26 points after 31 rounds of matches in the Ghanaian topflight.

The club’s points tally makes it mathematically impossible to beat the drop, as they trail 15th-placed King Faisal by 10 points with three matches left.

Allies have been struggling since swapping the Accra Sports Stadium for the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu as their home ground.

Meanwhile, the relegation battle remains keen, with Liberty, Elmina Sharks, Eleven Wonders and Ebusua Dwarfs are involved.

As it stands, only three points separate the 10th and 17th placed teams in the Ghana Premier League, which is made up of 18 teams.

