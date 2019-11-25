The 18-club topflight league will kick off from the weekend of Friday 27 December 2019, with matches to be scheduled for Saturday and Sunday December 28th and 29th December respectively.

The kick off date for the Premier League was reached during a stakeholder engagement today between the Executive Council and Premier League clubs.

The Premier League had been earlier scheduled to commence on the weekend of December 21st.